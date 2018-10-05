98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Oct. 5-7

Southlake Oktoberfest at Southlake Town Square - website details include, "This year will mark the 17th anniversary of the Oktoberfest celebration hosted by Southlake's Chamber of Commerce! Over 100,000 people visit throughout the weekend festival! Attendance is completely free -- there are no admissions or parking fees. There will, however, be a wide range of food, beverages, and booth items available for sale! Come take a stroll in Southlake's beautiful Town Square while looking at the unique, handcrafted arts and crafts booths. Great food and live entertainment are also at your fingertips during this fun-filled event. The kids will have a great time in the excitement-packed children's area! Don't forget to sign up your dog to participate in the popular wiener dog race! We can't forget to mention that we will be having a number of great bands that you won’t want to miss! Join us at this year's Oktoberfest, where a good time is awaiting all!"