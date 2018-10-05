98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Oct. 5-7
If you're into Taylor Swift, Oktoberfest, the Red River Showdown, The Taste Of Rockwall, the Talking Heads' David Byrne, the Dog Days of Denton, the Cottonwood Art Festival, the Dallas Cowboys, the State Fair of Texas, Fright Fest at Six Flags, Hangman's House of Horrors, and/or Autumn at The Dallas Arboretum, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
- Taylor Swift's reputation tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington - 7:00 p.m. - congrats to all 98.7K-LUV ticket winners!
Friday - Sunday
Southlake Oktoberfest at Southlake Town Square - website details include, "This year will mark the 17th anniversary of the Oktoberfest celebration hosted by Southlake's Chamber of Commerce! Over 100,000 people visit throughout the weekend festival! Attendance is completely free -- there are no admissions or parking fees. There will, however, be a wide range of food, beverages, and booth items available for sale! Come take a stroll in Southlake's beautiful Town Square while looking at the unique, handcrafted arts and crafts booths. Great food and live entertainment are also at your fingertips during this fun-filled event. The kids will have a great time in the excitement-packed children's area! Don't forget to sign up your dog to participate in the popular wiener dog race! We can't forget to mention that we will be having a number of great bands that you won’t want to miss! Join us at this year's Oktoberfest, where a good time is awaiting all!"
Saturday
Red River Showdown: University of Texas vs. University of Oklahoma at Cotton Bowl Stadium - 11:00 a.m.
- Taste Of Rockwall at Rockwall Downtown Square - per their Facebook page, "The City of Rockwall and RVC Promotions want to celebrate all the amazing restaurants in Rockwall. Join us on Saturday, October 6th, as foodies, neighbors, and friends will have the opportunity to sample the best food Rockwall has to offer at the Taste of Rockwall. This event will be held from 12p-3p in downtown Rockwall during the City of Rockwall's 10th Annual Rib Rub Run & Roll charity event. Only $20 per person for unlimited restaurant samplings. Children Under 12 Eat Free!"
- David Byrne of Talking Heads at The Theatre at Grand Prairie (formerly Verizon Theater)
Dog Days of Denton at North Texas Fairgrounds - according to their website, "Dog Days of Denton is celebrating 25 years as Denton’s most original festival for pooches and their people. The event is typically held on the first weekend in October and is FREE to the public. The event features arts, crafts, educational demonstrations, canine talent contests, entertainment and fun for the entire family! If imitation is the finest form of flattery, Dog Days certainly has a strong legacy. Texas’ original event for an about dogs has frequently been borrowed from both locally and state-wide. The event is made possible of our event sponsors. A signature for Denton, Dog Days is a fun and entertaining day welcoming friendly dogs and their owners. For everyone’s safety, all dogs must remain leashed and owners must provide proof of current vaccinations. Owners and responsible an liable for their pets."
Saturday & Sunday
Cottonwood Art Festival at Cottonwood Park - website notes include, "Now in its 49th year, Cottonwood Art Festival is a juried show. Jurors have selected over 240 artists from 800 submissions to exhibit their museum-quality work at the festival. The artists compete in 14 categories: 2D Mixed Media, 3D Mixed Media, Ceramics, Digital, Drawings/Pastels, Fiber, Glass, Jewelry, Leather, Metalwork, Painting, Photography, Sculpture and Wood. Rated as one of the top art festivals in the United States, this prestigious show is the premier fine art event in North Texas."
Sunday
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans - 7:20 p.m. - NBC 5/Dallas
Now - Oct. 21
- The State Fair Of Texas - according to their website, "From America’s first self-contained modern shopping center, stadium nachos, iconic corn chips, the frozen margarita machine, handheld calculators, to even corny dogs, several of the world’s favorite creations were introduced right here in the Lone Star State. Texas continues to be a state of innovation delivering groundbreaking inventions, technological advancements, and scientific milestones. Commemorating the significant Texans and Texas innovations that have helped influence our current way of life and looking forward to the state’s next era of pioneers, the Fair is proud to introduce its 2018 theme of “Celebrating Texas Innovation.”
Now - Oct. 31
- Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Texas - according to their website, "Fright Fest, presented by SNICKERS®, is back for select days September 22-October 31 at Six Flags Over Texas. Voted the Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the state of Texas by USA TODAY readers, the theme park will transform and feature 20 chilling attractions, including four new ones, that promise to deliver spine-chilling scares that can only be experienced at Six FlagsOver Texas. Enjoy thrills and activities for the entire family throughout the day, then come back for an evening of thrills and terror after the sun goes down. Ghouls are set free for their daily hunting rituals once the dark of night washes over the park. BEWARE! There is no place to hide!"
Now - Nov. 3
Hangman's House of Horrors - their website notes, "40 thousand SqFt, two story, 100-year-old government facility, now vacant, was operated by the US military during the First World War under the guise of a helium production plant. Hangman’s “No Place Like Home 3-D" is all about stunning visual effects created to trick your mind and is guaranteed to put a smile on your face. This attraction is meant to mix its whimsical visual effects with a few mild scares perfect for young haunters and first timers." Listen Mon. Oct. 8 - Fri. Oct. 12 between 5:45 and 6pm with me Blake Powers, for your chance to WIN FREE TICKETS!
Now - Nov. 21
- Autumn at The Dallas Arboretum - website details include, "Our fall festival is a spectacular show of color with 4,500 of fall's favorite flower-Chrysanthemums, along with 150,000 more stunning, fall blooming plants, and our internationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village, featuring more than 90,000 pumpkins, squash and gourds, plus the outstanding Children’s Adventure Garden. Don’t miss this amazing festival and be sure to bring your camera. It is breathtaking color at every turn."
Have fun with #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW while listening to 98.7K-LUV!