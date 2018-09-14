Here's What's Happening Around DFW This Weekend

Annual National Championship Indian Pow Wow at Traders Village - website details include, "A Native American Pow Wow with colorful tribal dance contests, an arts & crafts show, tipis, honoring ceremonies, singing and much more will be part of the Annual American Indian Pow Wow. This annual event is a great time to visit with old friends and make new ones. Plan to join us for this colorful and interesting event, presented by the DFW Inter-Tribal Association, at Traders Village."

Southwest RV Supershow at Dallas Market Hall - per their website, "The RV Industry is expanding to meet the rising demand as families across America discover the benefits and wonderful experience of RV’ing! RV’ing is the perfect family vacation and provides the most exciting opportunity to see America and experience the Great Outdoors! The best RV Dealers in North Texas are participating in this show, and all are members of the Texas Recreational Vehicle Association. Thousands of families of all ages are expected to come experience the only place in North Texas where you can shop for an RV of virtually every size and shape, make and model. They are all on display and feature special show pricing. The Southwest RV Supershow is a fun family outing and is the one place where you can experience what it would be like to become an RV owner. Remember, kids under 6 are free and so is parking!"