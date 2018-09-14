Here's What's Happening Around DFW This Weekend
If you're into outdoor movies, rubber duck races, Native American culture, celebrity tennis, Cowboys football, family friendly entertainment, Pride festivals, Disney, multi-cultural festivals, the Blues, and/or wine, here are your weekend things to do in DFW!
Friday
Mesquite Movies in the Park at Paschall Park - "Cars 3" - their website notes, "Mesquite Parks and Recreation invites you to Movies in the Park. This is a great opportunity for the whole family to experience movie watching in the great outdoors."
Friday - Saturday
Rockwall Rubber Duck Regatta at Harbor Rockwall - according to their website, "Live Music, Market, Food Trucks, Kids Zone (Bungee Jumping, Rock Climbing, Petting Zoo, Video Game Trucks, Face Painting, And More!!!), Lake Zone, “Wet Duckie” Splash Zone , Remote Control Sailboat Regatta, Game Warden Patrol Rides, Sailboat Tours, AND DUCK RACES!!" Benefitting the Boys & Girls Club.
Friday - Sunday
Annual National Championship Indian Pow Wow at Traders Village - website details include, "A Native American Pow Wow with colorful tribal dance contests, an arts & crafts show, tipis, honoring ceremonies, singing and much more will be part of the Annual American Indian Pow Wow. This annual event is a great time to visit with old friends and make new ones. Plan to join us for this colorful and interesting event, presented by the DFW Inter-Tribal Association, at Traders Village."
Southwest RV Supershow at Dallas Market Hall - per their website, "The RV Industry is expanding to meet the rising demand as families across America discover the benefits and wonderful experience of RV’ing! RV’ing is the perfect family vacation and provides the most exciting opportunity to see America and experience the Great Outdoors! The best RV Dealers in North Texas are participating in this show, and all are members of the Texas Recreational Vehicle Association. Thousands of families of all ages are expected to come experience the only place in North Texas where you can shop for an RV of virtually every size and shape, make and model. They are all on display and feature special show pricing. The Southwest RV Supershow is a fun family outing and is the one place where you can experience what it would be like to become an RV owner. Remember, kids under 6 are free and so is parking!"
Saturday
Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic at SMU Tennis Complex
"Pioneer Days Festival" at Northside Baptist Church - 2000 N. Denton Drive in Carrollton (sponsored by Walmart - Trinity Mills) - enjoy this Carrollton/Farmers Branch communities day, with pony rides, a petting zoo, school choirs/bands, children's booths, plus a live auction for vacation getaways, sports baskets, plus dinner and a movie, just to name a few. Food choices range from turkey legs, hamburgers, hot dogs, frito pie, and plenty of candy! Proceeds benefit "at risk" youth wihin the Carrollton/Farmers Branch comminities.Special guests include Mayor Ken Falconer and School Board Rep. John Matthews.
Uptown Kiddo's Carnival at Griggs Park - per their Facebook page, "The 3rd Annual Uptown Kiddo's Carnival is a free family-friendly event in Griggs Park to kick off the new school year. Kids of all ages can spend a Saturday morning enjoying carnival games, train rides, magic, music, face paint, balloon artists, food, and more. Bring the whole family to the largest kid-focused event in Uptown, Dallas. You won't want to miss out!"
Grand Opening With Disney Stars at Music City Mall (formerly Vista Ridge Mall - Lewisville - their Facebook page notes, "Music City Mall is celebrating our Grand Opening with special appearances from Olivia Rodrigo from Disney's Bizaardvark and Kevin Quinn from Disney's Bunk'd who will also share a special musical performance at 6:30pm!"
This is a free event, so come meet your favorite Disney Stars!!
Global Village Frisco - A Multicultural Festival at Frisco Square - according to their Facebook page, "Global Village Frisco 2018 is a multicultural festival to celebrate the diversity of our unique Frisco community. The festival will include food from various countries/cultures, traditional dance and music from various cultures, and unique artifacts from various cultures. AND, fun for kids including bounce houses and much more..."
Saturday - Sunday -
Sunday
Dallas Cowboys vs. NY Giants - Season Home Opener at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Pride: Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade at Cedar Springs at Throckmorton
NOW - Sept. 16
- 32nd Annual Grapefest at Historic Downtown Grapevine Texas - per their website, "The 32nd Annual GrapeFest® - A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West, is back for four days of family-friendly festival fun on September 13, 14, 15 and 16, 2018. Make plans to sip and sample premium Texas wines and champagne while enjoying live entertainment, delicious festival food and so much more!" Take a look at last year's event!
Saturdays - Dec. 8
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - per their Facebook page, "Pop-Up Flea Market on the 2nd Saturday of each month, through December (excluding August) in the Heart of Downtown Garland. Featuring local vendors that specialize in vintage, repurposed, upcycled, and hand crafted goods."
Have fun this weekend!