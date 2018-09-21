98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Sept 21-23

If you're into Todd Rungren, Rangers baseball, the Irving Main Street Festival, the Carden Shrine Circus, the Greek Food Festival, the Plano Balloon Festival, the Addison Oktoberfest, the Big Tex BBQ & Chili Challenge, and/or classic airplanes, here are your #98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW.

Friday

Friday - Saturday

Irving Main Street Festival at Irving Heritage Park - website details include "This annual street festival in the heart of the Irving Heritage District celebrates the hometown feel of Irving with attractions for all ages. Each year thousands of people attend this family affair, which offers live music, the Manifolds on Main Street Car Show, free rides and activities for children, food and shopping. Admission is free on both days! Friday evening features live music and free children's activities. On Saturday the festival expands to include a car show, additional children's entertainment and a Craft Marketplace with vendors selling crafts, jewelry, décor, apparel and more. All food vendor spaces are full."

Friday - Sunday

Carden Shrine Circus at Dr Pepper Arena - according to their website, "We cannot wait for you to plan a spectacular evening of family fun at the 2018 Carden International Circus show. Come and revisit the magical memories of your childhood, while creating new ones with your own kids that will last a lifetime. For over 50 years the Carden family has been bringing an astonishing and awe-inspiring show to people across the country. From amazing feats of athleticism with our aerial acrobats, to our magnificent elephants, awesome tigers, and so much more for the entire family."

Greek Food Festival of Dallas at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church - their website notes, "The Greek Food Festival of Dallas is hosted by Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, supporting outreach, ministries, and youth programs."

Plano Balloon Festival at Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve - per their website, "The major draw for this Balloon Festival will be the 40 magnificent, colorful, hot air balloons. Fun for all ages, are the Special Shapes that attend the festival. The 12 featured Special Shapes that will be participating this year include: Rocket the Flying Squirrel, The New Tweetie, Claw'D, Bimbo Bear, High Kitty, Neptuno, American Rocket, TeAmo, Kermie, Simba, Shamrock, and the always popular High Jack."