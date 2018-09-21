98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Sept 21-23
If you're into Todd Rungren, Rangers baseball, the Irving Main Street Festival, the Carden Shrine Circus, the Greek Food Festival, the Plano Balloon Festival, the Addison Oktoberfest, the Big Tex BBQ & Chili Challenge, and/or classic airplanes, here are your #98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW.
Friday
- Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners - 7:05 p.m. - Globe Life Park
Friday - Saturday
Irving Main Street Festival at Irving Heritage Park - website details include "This annual street festival in the heart of the Irving Heritage District celebrates the hometown feel of Irving with attractions for all ages. Each year thousands of people attend this family affair, which offers live music, the Manifolds on Main Street Car Show, free rides and activities for children, food and shopping. Admission is free on both days! Friday evening features live music and free children's activities. On Saturday the festival expands to include a car show, additional children's entertainment and a Craft Marketplace with vendors selling crafts, jewelry, décor, apparel and more. All food vendor spaces are full."
Friday - Sunday
Carden Shrine Circus at Dr Pepper Arena - according to their website, "We cannot wait for you to plan a spectacular evening of family fun at the 2018 Carden International Circus show. Come and revisit the magical memories of your childhood, while creating new ones with your own kids that will last a lifetime. For over 50 years the Carden family has been bringing an astonishing and awe-inspiring show to people across the country. From amazing feats of athleticism with our aerial acrobats, to our magnificent elephants, awesome tigers, and so much more for the entire family."
Greek Food Festival of Dallas at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church - their website notes, "The Greek Food Festival of Dallas is hosted by Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, supporting outreach, ministries, and youth programs."
Plano Balloon Festival at Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve - per their website, "The major draw for this Balloon Festival will be the 40 magnificent, colorful, hot air balloons. Fun for all ages, are the Special Shapes that attend the festival. The 12 featured Special Shapes that will be participating this year include: Rocket the Flying Squirrel, The New Tweetie, Claw'D, Bimbo Bear, High Kitty, Neptuno, American Rocket, TeAmo, Kermie, Simba, Shamrock, and the always popular High Jack."
Addison Oktoberfest at Addison Circle Park - website details include, "An authentic recreation of the Munich Oktoberfest, our event features more than 30 hours of continuous family-oriented entertainment. Serving special “Oktoberfest” Bier along with incredible German culinary fare, the festival also includes a Marketplace, music, and kid-friendly options like rides, midway games, and much more."
Saturday
Big Tex BBQ and Chili Challenge at Fair Park - website info includes, "Every year, the State Fair of Texas gets into the “Big Tex spirit” by holding a special Creative Arts cooking competition the weekend before Opening Day of the Fair: the BIG TEX BBQ & CHILI CHALLENGE. The chili and barbecue cook-off contests are perfect for amateur kings of the smoker or for those looking to gain CASI points for a trip to Terlingua’s International Chili Championship."
- Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners - 7:05 p.m. - Globe Life Park
Saturday - Sunday
- Wheels and Warbirds Weekend at Cavanaugh Flight Museum - their website notes, "See the Cavanaugh Flight Museum aircraft take to the skies over Addison! Take a Warbird Ride! Witness true firepower with the Sherman Tank Demo."
Saturdays - Dec. 8
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - per their Facebook page, "Pop-Up Flea Market on the 2nd Saturday of each month, through December (excluding August) in the Heart of Downtown Garland. Featuring local vendors that specialize in vintage, repurposed, upcycled, and hand crafted goods."
Sunday
- Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners - 2:05 p.m. - Globe Life Park
NOW - Nov. 21
- Autumn at the Dallas Arboretum - website details include, "Our fall festival is a spectacular show of color with 4,500 of fall's favorite flower-Chrysanthemums, along with 150,000 more stunning, fall blooming plants, and our internationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village, featuring more than 90,000 pumpkins, squash and gourds, plus the outstanding Children’s Adventure Garden. Don’t miss this amazing festival and be sure to bring your camera. It is breathtaking color at every turn."
Have fun with #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW while listening to 98.7K-LUV!