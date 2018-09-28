98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Sept 28-30

If you are into the State Fair Of Texas, Oktoberfest, Western Days, Paranormal Expos, the Texas Motor Speedway, Polynesian culture, Pumpkin Fests, Gelato, the Dallas Cowboys, drummers, and/or the Dallas Arboretum, were are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

NOW - Oct. 21

The State Fair Of Texas - according to their website, "From America’s first self-contained modern shopping center, stadium nachos, iconic corn chips, the frozen margarita machine, handheld calculators, to even corny dogs, several of the world’s favorite creations were introduced right here in the Lone Star State. Texas continues to be a state of innovation delivering groundbreaking inventions, technological advancements, and scientific milestones. Commemorating the significant Texans and Texas innovations that have helped influence our current way of life and looking forward to the state’s next era of pioneers, the Fair is proud to introduce its 2018 theme of “Celebrating Texas Innovation.”

Friday - Saturday

Oktoberfest Fort Worth at Panther Island Pavilion - their website notes, "Enjoy authentic German food, biergartens music, dancing, Dachshund races, clothing and souveniers as well as Spaten and other Fall & Oktoberfest craft biers."

Western Days at Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Lewisville - website details include, "Five festival stages feature national and regional live music and entertainment to flavor the air as festival-goers partake in the unique arts and crafts vendors, gunfight re-enactments, Native American singers and dancers, the World Tamale Eating Championship and car shows."

Friday - Sunday

Granbury Paranormal Expo at Granbury Square Plaza

Goodguys 26th Lone Star Nationals at Texas Motor Speedway - per their website, "Goodguys 26th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals includes over 2,500 rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trucks thru '87, autocross, vendor & manufacturer exhibits, swap meet, free kids entertainment & more!"

McKinney Oktoberfest at Historic Downtown McKinney - their website notes, "Now celebrating its tenth year, McKinney Oktoberfest draws close to 50,000 attendees and attracts visitors from all over north Texas. Tapping into the colorful tradition that began in Munich, Germany in 1810, McKinney Oktoberfest is a family-friendly event with authentic German music, food and drink, traditional costumes, dancing and children’s activities while staying honoring the many cultural contributions of German immigrants who settled in Texas."

Saturday

Polynesian Festival at Traders Village - their Facebook details include, "The South Pacific comes to Traders Village Grand Prairie TX on Saturday, September 29th, with a celebration of the culture and food of the Samoan, Tongan, Fijian, and Hawaiian islands. Experience the food of the Coco Shrimp and Islanders Food Trucks. Both of these trucks will be serving a variety of delicious food starting at 11:00am. Vendors for this event will be William Asalele, Artist, Lavalava Life, T & D Creations, Auntie's Island Gifts, Malia's Creations, Dina's Creations, Ohana Texas Treasures and Shiny Coconut Showcasing their items and artistry. Vendors will be ready to sell at 10:00am. The Ke Anuenue Musicians and Dancers are well known throughout the state of Texas for their live revue of Polynesian entertainment. The dances performed are all done with authentic costumes from the South Sea islands. Finishing out the afternoon of entertainment will be Poly Hwy. This popular band takes charge in promoting the island music with big named Polynesian artists as Fiji, Local Culture, and Drew Breezy. This amazing line up of entertainers will perform under the Big Red Patio starting at 12 noon. Admission to this event and Traders Village is FREE and it’s just $4.00 to park. Traders Village is centrally located just minutes from Six Flags over Texas, off Highway 360 on Mayfield Road."

Pumpkin Fest at Calloway's Nursery - website details include, " Experience the fun of fall with our annual Pumpkin Fest, Saturday, September 29! You’ll find spectacular fall decorations including Pumpkins, Gourds, Squash, Scarecrows, and Bales of Hay, along with special displays for the season! Enjoy loads of free activities that are fun for the whole family: – Pie Pumpkin Decorating!

– Pansy Planting

– Performances by family favorite Mad Science – Click for Schedule

– Costume Characters – Superheroes and Princesses!

– Pumpkin Patch Photos & Photobooth

– Gift Card Giveaways

– Fresh Popcorn!

– Bella the Begonia’s Story Time at select Calloway’s Nursery locations (Fort Worth, Hurst, North Arlington, and North Fort Worth) courtesy of the Botanical Research Institute of Texas

– Face Painting at select Calloway’s Nursery locations (Little Elm, McKinney, Plano, and Plano-North) by Frisco Family Arts. Also available at Cornelius Nursery. Arrive early! Lines will fill up fast!

Saturday - Sunday

Gelato Festival Dallas at Dallas Farmers Market - their Facebook page notes, "Gelato Festival World Masters is the most important event dedicated to Artisan Italian Gelato. It is a challenge of Gelato Chefs that recognizes the greatest flavors through competition. During the course of the next 3 years, 5 thousand Gelato Chefs from all over the world, will be competing against one another for a chance to participate in the 2021 grand finals in Italy. Only the best 36 gelato chefs will remain to battle for the title of Gelato Festival World Master. In the United States, Gelato Festival America selects the best gelato chefs through 24 touring festivals, spread over 3 years, with an American final in 2021 that will grant access to the world finals. The mission of Gelato Festival America is to spread the culture of Artisan Italian Gelato. Born in Florence, Italy, Gelato Festival is an all-star line up where the biggest names in Gelato making compete against one another with a one-time flavor they have created just for the festival. The event gives visitors the opportunity to experience the secrets of high-quality gelato, learn about the production techniques by watching the Artisans at work in the ‘laboratory’, and taste all the competing flavors, voting for their favorite one. The Gelato School is where show cooking demonstrations revolving around the world of gelato take place as well as fun activities for both adults and kids. After four events in 2017, Gelato Festival returns to the US with eight festivals all around the Country: Jersey City, Boulder, Chicago, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Dallas, Scottsdale and Tucson. Artisans and chefs will go through a rigorous selection process in order to compete in one of these eight stages. with a unique, one-time flavor specially created for the Gelato Festival."

Sunday

What: Breast Cancer Can Stick It! 4th Annual Drummathon

Where: Klyde Warren Park, Dallas, TX

When: September 30, 2018, 10a-7p

[NOTE: 1p there will be a breast cancer survivor shoot with the celebs! Get the details at https://www.facebook.com/events/1794960320612055/ )

Who: Celebrity rockstar drummers including:



--- Mark Schulman (P!NK)

--- Rich Redmond (Jason Aldean Band)

--- Gregg Potter (The Buddy Rich Band)

--- Sandy Gennaro (Joan Jett, Cyndi Lauper, Pat Travers, The Monkees)

--- Kristopher Chip Ritter (juggling drummer as seen on David Letterman)

--- Anthony Tiny Biuso (TSOL, Doyle, Hed PE) will emcee!

...family, friends, and YOU!



PLUS, special guest Cathy Rich, singer of The Buddy Rich Band and daughter to the legendary drummer, Buddy Rich.



With performances by:

- Even It Up - The Ultimate Heart Tribute Band

- The Breast Cancer Can Stick It Band - featuring special guests Julia Smallof Just Like PINK, Madi Ferguson of Cherry Bomb, and Kristy Johnson of Even It Up - The Ultimate Heart Tribute Band



You heard it right! We will be holding Drummathon 2018 on the final day of September, to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month! Mark your calendars now.



Drummathon is FREE to attend and FREE to register, and you don't have to be a drummer to join in on the fun - anyone can register and fundraise! The top 35 fundraisers ($250 minimum) by September 20, 2018 at 7p CT will 1) win the opportunity to play a timed solo the day of the event, 2) receive a goody bag, and a 3) Drummathon 2018 t-shirt. The top three fundraisers will win additional prizes!



For every $20 raised, registrants attending the event will get a raffle ticket in their goodie bag. At the event on September 30, registrants will have the opportunity to write their name on their ticket, then tear off their raffle tickets and deposit into the bucket for the raffles of their choice, on display at the event.



The top 35 fundraisers ALSO pay HALF PRICE to drum alongside a celebrity drummer!



The day of the event will feature live music interspersed with drum solos as well as solos by some of the top celebrity rock star drummers - with a chance to drum along side the rock stars. Simultanously, attendees to this free family-friendly event can visit food trucks, vendor booths, and autograph booths as well as browse and sign up for silent auctions and raffles. While at the show, MC's will even throw out an array of giveaways.

Now - Nov. 21

Autumn at The Dallas Arboretum - website details include, "Our fall festival is a spectacular show of color with 4,500 of fall's favorite flower-Chrysanthemums, along with 150,000 more stunning, fall blooming plants, and our internationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village, featuring more than 90,000 pumpkins, squash and gourds, plus the outstanding Children’s Adventure Garden. Don’t miss this amazing festival and be sure to bring your camera. It is breathtaking color at every turn."

Video of Autumn at the Arboretum

