98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Sept. 7-9

If you're into the art, cool and classic cars, dogs, Latino culture, and 98.7K-LUV artist Eddie Money, and/or vintage and repurposed goods, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Saturday

Arts and Autos Extravaganza at Denton Courthouse Square - according to their website, "Denton Main Street Association Proudly presents the 19th annual Arts & Autos in Downtown Denton on Saturday, September 8th, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. around the square and beyond, 110 W. Hickory Street. Approximately 10,000 attendees check out hot rods, classic and custom cars, trucks and even motorcycles! Around 75+ trophies are given out in car, truck and motorcycle classes. Plus, cash prizes for Best of Show winner in car, truck and motorcycle class. Attendees enjoy an array of activities throughout the day, including a silent auction inside the courthouse, fine arts/crafts vendors, hands-on arts/crafts and games, Chalk Fest and live music. This year the Chalk Fest will attract approximately 100+ artists who draw some fantastic chalk drawings to add spark and life to the sidewalks downtown. Artists of all ages can contributed to a awesome display. Live music starts at 9 am throughout the day before the awards presentation at 2:30 pm. Attendees listened while enjoying festival foods and the great dining at many downtown dining establishments."

Operation Kindness 25th Annual Dog Day Afternoon at Operation Kindness - per their website, " WE'RE CELEBRATING DOGS AND THE PEOPLE WHO LOVE THEM! Dog Day Afternoon

Saturday, September 8, 2018

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Operation Kindness (MAP) Bring your furry friends because you won't want to miss the biggest dog party in town! For 25 years, Dog Day Afternoon has been the highly anticipated festival of the summer season.

ArtRocks: Andy Warhol at NorthPark Center - per their website, "Join us as we explore Andy Warhol’s works focused on the American Southwest, including Cowboys and Indians, a series of 10 screenprints created by the artist in 1986. Children will enjoy art projects with Artist DIY, Creative Arts Center, KidArt and Sour Grapes, as well as a Bookmarks scavenger hunt and walkSTEM tours. The theme aligns with a special giveback weekend hosted by NorthPark to benefit Cattle Baron’s Ball, the largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society."

Eddie Money at Choctaw Casino - Durant OK - see 98.7KLUV artist Eddie Money at 8pm!

Italian Car Fest at Nash Farm - according to the Grapevine Texas USA website, "Italian Car Club of the SouthWest and the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau, present ItalianCarFest 2018, an annual prelude to the 32nd Annual GrapeFest®. Celebrating its 15th Anniversary, this is the premier show of Italian automobiles in the southwest. There will be more than 90 vehicles, from Fiats & Alfa Romeos to Lamborghinis & Ferraris. Admission is free. Guests of all ages are encouraged to attend. You may also tour the Nash Farm house from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m."

DADA Fall Gallery Walk at Mary Tomas Gallery - their website notes, "Start the Fall Art Season off with DADA Fall Gallery Walk – Highlights include special exhibitions and artist receptions. Participating galleries and exhibition information will be posted on the DADA facebook event page. The Gallery Guide is available at participating galleries. Several galleries open at 10am, check with the individual galleries and get a head start."

Pickups-N-Panels Classic Car and Truck Show at Farmers Branch Historical Park - in addition, their Facebook page notes, "The beautiful Farmers Branch Historical Park is a picturesque backdrop for the Pickups-N-Panels Car-Truck Shootout. The Park’s grassy area and beautiful trees provide the perfect venue for vehicle enthusiasts to relax and trade stories. The day will include great food and lots of fun for entrants and spectators alike; including tamales, hamburgers and hot dogs, a bounce house and snow cones.



1993 and older

Free to public

$20 entry per show car



Proceeds to VeteransHelp.org, American Cancer Society. Located in the beautiful Farmers Branch Historical park with lots of grass, shade, food, cool trophies, goody bags, Pine Derby, bounce house, clean n cool bathrooms, music. Just a bunch of fun.

Latino Heritage Festival at DeSoto Civic Center - website details include, "Join us under the covered outdoor Amphitheater at DeSoto Town Center as we enjoy the sounds of local and national Latin recording artists. Bring your lawn chairs and prepare for an evening full of live music, great food, a variety of vendors and fun for the entire family."