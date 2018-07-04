AAA Offering "Tipsy Tow" Tonight For Those Who Shouldn't Be Driving

If you find yourself a little tipsy today and unable to drive, your last resort home may be AAA!

NBC 5 reports AAA will activate it's "Tipsy Tow" service 6pm TODAY - 6am TOMORROW/Thursday, as a last resort tow, with a 10 mile limit.

Bartenders, party hosts, drivers or passengers can call 1-800-AAA-HELP or 1-800-222-4357 to request a "Tipsy Tow."

Again, this is a LAST RESORT provision, ONLY up to 10 miles, and higher mileage will require discussion with the driver and tow truck contractor.

AAA memberships are NOT required, and AAA will only take you to your home or a hotel where you are a registered guest.