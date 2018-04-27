ABBA - Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus

ABBA Prepares NEW Music and TV Special To Air On NBC 5

April 27, 2018
Fans of ABBA have longed from new music, a tour, pretty much anything to satisfy their love for the group.

Now, Bjorn, Benny, Anni-Frid and Agneta have decided to add something special to their fall/winter TV special and posted this today!

The Guardian reports "I Still Have Faith In Your" and another, are the first songs ABBA have written and recorded since disbanding in 1983.

Learn more about ABBA's TV special, HERE!

 

