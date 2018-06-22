ABC's 'The Conners' Replacing 'Roseanne' This Fall

CNN reports "The Conners", a working title for a spin-off of Roseanne, is coming to ABC, and "Roseanne Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series" according to a network release.

Roseanne's controversial racist comment on Twitter concerning Valerie Jarrett and offensive comments about Chelsea Clinton and political figures prompted ABC to cancel the #1 rated Roseanne on May 29. Since then, the show's production company Carsey Werner and ABC have been dealing with contracts signed many years ago when the original Roseanne was airing and working on a way to revamp and continue the show with the other cast members.

Last night, Roseanne Barr released a statement which included regretting "the circumstances that have caused me to be removed" from her show. She also noted, "I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved."

Returning cast members released a joint statement yesterday which reads, "We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it's clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience."

ABC has ordered 10 episodes of the new show, which will air during the same time, Tuesdays at 8pm. No premiere date has been set.

Best wishes to the returning cast members, crew, and hope "The Conners" (if that is in fact the title of the new program) is a success.