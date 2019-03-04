ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" Makes Television History

March 4, 2019
Blake Powers
24 February 2019 - Los Angeles, California - Ellen Pompeo. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Art

Photo: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

CNN reports last Thursday's "We Didn't Start The Fire" episode of Grey's Anatomy was it's 332nd, which meant it passed ER and is now the longest-running medical drama in television history!

Debbie Allen ("Catherine") posted this video of her and a few of her co-stars discussing whether Grey's Anatomy is a "TV show" or a "medical drama."

Tonight @greysabc makes history!!!! HOLLA!--✨ #greysanatomy

A post shared by Debbie Allen (@therealdebbieallen) on

Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes tweeted.

Grey's Anatomy is in it's 15th season. Congratulations to all involved and here's to more for the cast and the program's fans. Cheers!

 

Tags: 
Grey's Anatomy
ABC's Grey's Anatomy
Debbie Allen
Eric Dane
Jerrika Hinton
Martin Henderson
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Brooke Smith
Kate Burton
Loretta Devine
Giacomo Gianniotti
Kelly McCreary
Kate Walsh
Chyler Leigh
Jason Winston Geroge
Isaiah Washington
Kim Raver
James Pickens Jr.
Sara Ramirez
Kevin McKidd
Katherine Heighl
Camilla Luddington
T.R. Knight
Caterina Scorsone
Justin Chambers
Chandra Wilson
Jessica Capshaw
Sarah Drew
Sandra Oh
Ellen Pompeo
Jesse Williams
Patrick Dempsey
Gaius Charles
geena davis
Tessa Ferrer
Mandy Moore
Chris O'Donnell
Tina Majorino
Jeanine Mason
Melissa George
Christina Ricci

Recent Podcast Audio
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes