ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" Makes Television History

CNN reports last Thursday's "We Didn't Start The Fire" episode of Grey's Anatomy was it's 332nd, which meant it passed ER and is now the longest-running medical drama in television history!

Debbie Allen ("Catherine") posted this video of her and a few of her co-stars discussing whether Grey's Anatomy is a "TV show" or a "medical drama."

Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes tweeted.

Accomplishing something history-making is an excellent way to close out #BlackHistoryMonth. Well done, #GreysAnantomy15 family! — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 1, 2019

Grey's Anatomy is in it's 15th season. Congratulations to all involved and here's to more for the cast and the program's fans. Cheers!