ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" Makes Television History
March 4, 2019
CNN reports last Thursday's "We Didn't Start The Fire" episode of Grey's Anatomy was it's 332nd, which meant it passed ER and is now the longest-running medical drama in television history!
Debbie Allen ("Catherine") posted this video of her and a few of her co-stars discussing whether Grey's Anatomy is a "TV show" or a "medical drama."
Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes tweeted.
Accomplishing something history-making is an excellent way to close out #BlackHistoryMonth. Well done, #GreysAnantomy15 family!— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 1, 2019
Grey's Anatomy is in it's 15th season. Congratulations to all involved and here's to more for the cast and the program's fans. Cheers!