ABC's "Modern Family" Coming To A Close

After having earned 22 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series (5) times, ABC's Modern Family will wave goodbye to fans, as reported by E! Online.

Yesterday, ABC President Of Entertainment Karey Burke was at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour and said, "So proud to announce that Modern Family is returning for its 11th and final season."

Burke praised Modern Family creators Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd.

"Chris and Steve have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history."

Burke also noted, "In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss."

