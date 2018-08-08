Have AC/DC And Brian Johnson Reunited?

AC/DC may be hitting the studio with the singer, Brian Johnson, after photos of the singer joining the group at a Canadian recording studio.

ToneDeaf is reporting that AC/DC has been spotted all over the Vancouver area with Johnson, and now a picture of the group entering the studio has surfaced.

Johnson, who joined AC/DC in 1980 following the death of the group's original singer Bon Scott, left the band back in 2016 after doctors warned he was on the verge of permanent hearing loss. Though at the time Johnson made it clear that it was not retirement.

“I cannot imagine going forward without being part of [AC/DC>, but for now I have no choice,” explained Johnson in a statement at the time. “I wish to assure our fans that I am not retiring.”

Johnson had been replaced by Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose.

AC/DC has not yet confirmed whether Johnson is rejoining the group.