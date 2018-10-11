Owen Wilson Proven Father Of New Baby Girl

According to Page Six, You, Me and Dupree star Owen Wilson, age 50, has taken a paternity test, which proves he is the father of a girl named Lyla, born Tuesday.

Varunie Vongsvirates, the mother, had a short relationship with Wilson.

Wilson has 2 other children, sons Robert (with ex-girlfriend Dade Duell) and Finn with ex-girlfriend/personal trainer Caroline Lindqvist.

A source to PEOPLE previously said, “if a paternity test establishes that [Wilson] is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child.”

Fortunately, Owen has 2 projects in the works, Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin and Shanghai Dawn, in which he will once again play "Roy O'Bannon" while working with Jackie Chan (Chon Wang).

Best wishes to Varunie, Owen and Lyla.