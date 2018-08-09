Actor Richard Gere To Be A Father Again at 69!

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

After 3 years of dating and a secret wedding in April, soon-to-be 69 year-old Richard Gere (Nights In RodanthePretty Woman, American Gigolo) and his 35-year-old Spanish publicist wife Alejandra Silva, are expecting a baby around the new year, according to Us Weekly

This is Richard's 3th marriage. He and ex-wife Carey Lowell have an 18-year-old son named Homer. Alejandra has a six-year-old son named Albert from her first marriage.

Congrats to Richard and Alejandra!

 

