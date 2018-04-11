Actor/Comedian Pauly Shore's Mom and Founder Of The Comedy Store Has Passed

Mitzi Shore, founder and owner of The Comedy Store, passed this morning in L.A. after years of dealing with Parkinson's Disease.

The Comedy Store opened in 1972 on Sunset Strip in Los Angeles and is well known for helping begin the careers of comedy greats, including Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Robin Williams and Richard Pryor, just to name a few.

For the past few weeks, comics who have performed at The Comedy Store, have been asking their audiences to pray for Mitzi, realizing the end of her life, was near.

Monday, Mitzi's son comedian/actor Pauly Shore, took her for 1 final visit to The Comedy Store to say farewell.

Mitzi had been in hospice for a while and according to Pauly, her final days, were painless. Mitzi passed at age 87.

Sincere condolences to Mitzi's family, friends and all the comedians who's lives were changed, thanks in part to The Comedy Store.