Katherine McPhee And David Foster Are Engaged!

July 3, 2018
07 May 2018 - New York, New York - Katherine McPhee. 2018 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Photo: Christopher Smith/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Actress, singer and 2006 American Idol runner-up, 34-year-old Katherine McPhee and her boyfriend (musician, record producer, composer, songwriter and arranger) David Foster (age 68) have been dating since last year, and Leslie Sloan (Katherine's rep) has confirmed the couple... are now engaged!

David Foster
Photo: CraSH/imageSPACE/SIPA USA

TMZ reports foster popped the question during their recent European vacation, and Katherine was seen showing her engagement ring this past Sunday on the Italian Island of Capri.

David has been married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson, and Yolanda Hadid. Katherine was previously married to actor Nick Cokas (Invasion) from 2008-2016.

Best wishes to David and Katherine!

 

