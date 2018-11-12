Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry Collapses

November 12, 2018
Blake Powers
Joe Perry at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in L.A.

Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

Saturday night, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry performed with Billy Joel at NY's Madison Square Garden.

After finishing the song, Perry walked to his dressing room.

A TMZ source reports once Joe arrived to his dressing room, he collapsed and "looked terrible."

Paramedics worked on Joe for 40 minutes, including inserting a tracheal tube down his throat to clear his airway, providing him oxygen, and rushing him to a hospital.

As of 9:50am yesterday, TMZ reported a source saying Joe has been having "breathing issues for the last few weeks and it came to a head last night." TMZ was told it's lung congestion. The source also reported "he's awake, doing well and could be released as early as Sunday afternoon." No word if he actually was, or not.

Prayers and positive vibes for Joe towards good rest and recovery.

 

