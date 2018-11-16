Aerosmith's Joe Perry Out Of Hospital

November 16, 2018
Aerosmith's Joe Perry

After performing last weekend with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden in NYC, collapsing afterwards, and being rushed to a hosptial, TMZ reports Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was released yesterday.

After a series of tests were done on Joe, doctors learned he was suffering from allergies and fatigue.

TMZ sources say Perry has had breathing issues his whole life.

For now, Joe is resting at home.

Aerosmith is scheduled to begin their Las Vegas "Deuces Are Wild" residency on April 6, 2019 at the Park Theater at the Park MGM on the strip., through July.

Be well, Joe!

 

 

