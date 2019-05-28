Pizza Hut: After 40 Years Time For Change

The pizza business competition is more fierce than a filled frat house with 1 slice left in the box!

CNN reports a decade ago, Domino's changed it's pizza recipe, and has added more promotions, technology to track a customer's order, and has grown by nearly 50% in five years. Plus, for the first time ever, Domino's beat beat Pizza Hut in sales last year.

Pizza Hut, isn't sitting on their sauce, and is expanding beer delivery to 1,000 locations by summer, utilizing insulated delivery pouches created to keep pizzas up to 15 degrees warmer, and starting today, offering an update to a product of their's that hasn't changed in 40 years, the new Pizza Hut personal pan pizza.

After 40 years, Pizza Hut's personal pan pizza underwent a 3 year make-over and now has a new cheese blend, new sauce, and is baked in a "newly engineered" pan for a crispier crust.

Penny Shaheen, Pizza Hut's senior director of Culinary Innovation and Strategy says in a release, "We know that taste is king for our customers, so we're excited to roll out this new, state-of-the-art pan technology, combined with our perfected blend of cheese and sauce ratio."

The new Pizza Hut personal pan pizza campaign begins today at $7.00 for a limited time.