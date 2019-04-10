Sara Gilbert To Leave "The Talk"

April 10, 2019
Sara Gilbert

According to Toofab, on Tuesday, after 9 seasons with the the program, CBS's The Talk co-host Sara Gilbert announced she's leaving at the end of this season due to a lack of time with her 3 children, responsibilities with The Conners, and other acting opportunities. 

Sara's 9 seasons include multiple daytime Emmy Awards (Outstanding Show and Outstanding Host).

Best wishes to Sara, her family, and for her continued success.

More info HERE

