Sara Gilbert To Leave "The Talk"

According to Toofab, on Tuesday, after 9 seasons with the the program, CBS's The Talk co-host Sara Gilbert announced she's leaving at the end of this season due to a lack of time with her 3 children, responsibilities with The Conners, and other acting opportunities.

BREAKING NEWS: Sara Gilbert Announces She's Leaving 'The Talk' After Season 9; 'This is hard' pic.twitter.com/iBA0az9FyB — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) April 9, 2019

Sara's 9 seasons include multiple daytime Emmy Awards (Outstanding Show and Outstanding Host).

Best wishes to Sara, her family, and for her continued success.

More info HERE.