'80s "Airwolf" Star Jan-Michael Vincent Has Died

Word is just being released that the star of the CBS '80s Airwolf TV series star Jan-Michael Vincent passed away Sunday Feb. 10 after cardiac arrest while a patient at a North Carolina hospital, according to TMZ.

Airwolf aired from Jan. 22, 1984 until Aug. 7, 1987 on CBS and the story-line according to IMDB, "As part of a deal with an intelligence agency to look for his missing brother, a renegade pilot goes on missions with an advanced battle helicopter."

Video of Airwolf Intro

Jan's first noted acting role was in 1967's The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Chinese Junk, and continued for 30 decades with roles in Dragnet, Lassie, Bonanza, The Banana Splits Adventure Hour, The Survivors, Gunsmoke, Police Story (1973-1975), and many more, including the 1978 Burt Reynold's movie, Hooper.

Video of Jan-Michael Vincent - Stunt Driver Extrodinaire!

Vincent continued doing movie roles until 2002.

In 2012, Jan nearly died due to an infection in his right leg which had to be amputated.

Vincent had been married 3 times (Bonnie Portman 1974-1975, Joanne Robinson 1986-1997, Patricia Ann Vincent 2000) and leave behind current wife Patricia and a daughter named Amber.

Jan passed away at age 74 and was cremated. Rest in peace.