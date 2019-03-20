Alamo Drafthouse To Begin Subscription-Based Season Movie Pass

March 20, 2019
Blake Powers
Actor and director Ethan Hawke, center, talks to a sold-out audience who saw a screening of the movie "Blaze"

Photo: Rudy Gutierrez/SIPA USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

According to Business Insider, since July, Alamo Drafthouse has been testing a monthly unlimited movie subscription pass at it's Raleigh, NC and Yonkers NY locations, which has been working well.

Alamo Drafthouse CEO Tim League says the plan to is to make this service available at all Alamo Drafthouse locations by the end of the year. 

The price of the Alamo Drafthouse unlimited-movies subscription pass will be approx. $20 per month, depending on market. The Alamo Drafthouse Season Pass will be available via the Alamo Drafthouse app (iOS or Android) to reserve seats (even in advance), plus add tickets. There may be limitations, which Alamo will clarify.

Alamo Drafthouse will join the ranks of subscription movie watching, with Cinemark's Movie Club, AMC's Stubs A-List, Studio Movie Grill and National Amusements.

 

 

Tags: 
alamo drafthouse
Alamo Drafthouse Monthly Movie Subscription Pass
Monthly Movie Theater Subscription

