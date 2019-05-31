Teachers Can Go Catch A Movie At Alamo Drafthouse For Free In June

Alamo Drafthouse Is Bringing Back Teacher Appreciation Wednesday During The Month of June

May 31, 2019
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

Alamo Drafthouse is helping out teachers, giving them something to do during the summer. On Wednesdays all throughout the month of June, Alamo Drafthouse will be offering teachers free tickets to see any movie before 5 P.M.

Teacher appreciation Wednesday is something the movie theater chain has done in the past, and will continue this year as well. The days included in the deal are June 5, 12, 18 and 26. In the past, Alamo Drafthouse has extended Teacher Appreciation Wednesday all the way through August.

This deal couldn’t come at a better time for teachers in the area, with plenty of summer blockbusters coming out. The North Texas locations involved in this deal are; North Richland Hills, Denton, Lake Highlands, Las Colinas Richardson and in the Cedar Hills in Dallas.

Not just teachers can get in on the deal, as faculty and other school staff members are included, as are homeschooling teachers. All that is needed is faculty ID or other form of documentation. Alamo Drafthouse once again knows how to show teachers some love.

Via GuideLive

Tags: 
alamo drafthouse
Teachers
Teacher Appreciation Wednesday
Summer
movies

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected]5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes