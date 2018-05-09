Alan Thicke's Widow Claims His Sons Are Holding Her Inheritance

According to TMZ, Tanya Thicke, widow of the late Alan Thicke, has filed new documents claiming Alan's sons Robin and Brennan (co-trustees of Alan's estate) are not being transparent with her concerning the managing of Alan's business affairs.

Tanya's documents claim Robin and Brennan were livid over her arrangement for Alan's burial monument and refused to reimburse her for it. She also claims Robin was reimbued $105,000 for a large memorial party he threw the night before Alan's burial, which she did not agree with.

In addition, Tanya says the sons are charging her for expenses and taxes that shouldn't be her responsibility.

Attorney Adam Streisand represents Tanya and told TMZ, “The fact that Tanya still hasn’t received her inheritance is unconscionable," and adds if they don't start being more open with what they're up to ... Tanya will get the court to force them."