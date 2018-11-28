Albertsons/Tom Thumb Closing and Opening New Stores

Retail continues tightening it's proverbial belt by closing unprofitable stores and the grocery industry is taking the same financial path.

Last month an announcement was made that (2) Tom Thumb and (2) Albertsons locations would close by Dec. 1, in Coppell, Flower Mound, Desoto and Ft. Worth.

Dallas Morning News reports Albertsons notified employees this week that (2) Tom Thumb locations in Irving will close in January, one being at 3535 Belt Line Rd. at Northgate. The only other Irving location is 4010 N. MacArthur Blvd.

In addition to it's store closings, Albertsons has reduced it's Arlington regional office staff.

Fortunately, Albertsons is also expanding, building new locations in Uptown Dallas and east of downtown near the Deep Ellum DART train stop, on the ground floors of high-rise residences. Hopefully this will help many employees retain their position and provide growth opportunities.