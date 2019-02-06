ALDI Selling Limited-Edition '80s Pop Music Cheese

Ah, the '80s! Pomade, ripped knees, spandex... and now... cheese!

ALDI, that little German-based grocery and necessity item store, is selling limited edition Happy Farms '80s-based cheeses, according to Delish.

How about some:

  • "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Fontina" (Cindi Lauper - "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun")
  • "Pour Some Gouda On Me" - (Def Leppard - "Pour Some Sugar On Me")
  • "Billy Goat (Is My Lover)" - (Michael Jackson - "Billie Jean")
  • "Total Eclipse Of The Havarti" - (Bonnie Tyler - "Total Eclipse Of The Heart")
  • "Sweet Cheddar Of Mine" - (Guns n' Roses - "Sweet Child of Mine")
  • "Wake Me Up Before You Goat-Goat" - (Wham! - "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go")

Each is priced at $3.49

I love the creative art work on each.

Nice to know ALDI loves the '80s as much as 98.7K-LUV - "Nobody Plays More '80s".

