Amazon Alexa Is Listening In On Your Conversations

April 11, 2019
Does this really come at much surprise? Amazon Alexa has resportedly hired thousands of people to monitor those conversations between you and your smart speaker.

Amazon says audio clips of utterances following the wake-word are being sent to these employees in order to improve Alexa's speech recognition capabilities.

However, there is privacy protection as these employees do not have full names or addresses of Amazon users, only serial numbers attached to speakers.

The audio clips listened to by employees are about a thousand during 9 hour shifts and described as "mundane" and even sometimes "possibly criminal," including listening to a potential sexual assault.

Good news is, you can opt out of this easily through the privacy settings section on the Alexa app.

 

Via CNN

