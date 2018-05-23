Amazon and Other Companies Suspending Accounts Due To Too Many Returns

If you're making purchases from Amazon and other companies, and are often returning them, you may soon lose your ordering priviledge.

CNN reports Amazon and some other companies are using outside companies to track the shopping and product return habits of customers.

Customers who often return items are receiving notices of their account being suspended and Amazon is not being clear concerning what actions can lead to the suspension of an account.

If you have an Amazon or other account and have noticed a sudden suspension, you should enquire as to why.

