Amazon Chooses NYC and Crystal City North Virginia For 2 New Headquarters

Well DFW, we can't have everything.

After considering over 230 possibile locations, the Wall Street Journal reports Amazon is expected to announce New York City and Crystal City, North Virginia as the two cities for it's upcoming 2 new headquarters. Crystial City is an urban neighborhood in the southeastern corner of Arlington County, VA, south of downtown Washington D.C.

Initially, Amazon had planned to build one new facility but recently decided to expand that plan, which will create approx. 25,000 new jobs for each location. How many locals will be hired is not known at this time.

In addition, construction alone will add tens of thousands of jobs to each respective area.