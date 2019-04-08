"The Walking Dead": AMC To Add 3rd Series

April 8, 2019
The Walking Dead

Photo: Jerod Harris/Stringer/Getty Images

Major news for fans of The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead.

TOOFAB reports the greenlight is bright for AMC, which as approved a NEW Walking Dead series!

Here's what's known so far.

  • the series will begin with 2 female protanists, the 1st generation, who come-of-age in the apocalypse.
  • it will be co-created by The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete (writer and producer of the The Walking Dead for the past 5 seasons). Negrete will be the showrunner of the series.
  • production will begin the summer in Virginia.
  • 10 episodes have been ordered.
  • the NEW Walking Dead series will debut on AMC in 2020

Scott M. Gimple says, "Showing audiences an unseen pocket of The Walking Dead Universe steeped in a new mythology is a very cool way to celebrate a ‘Decade of the Dead’ on TV and over fifteen years of Robert Kirkman's brilliant comic."

Gimple also noted, "Matt Negrete is one of the best writer-producers in TWD's long history — I'm thrilled to be working beside him to tell stories unlike we've seen before, taking our first step into an even larger world."

Wonder what they're considering calling the series?

More details, HERE.

 

