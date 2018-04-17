Is America Ready For 4DX Movie Theaters?

SWNS Digital reports since 2015, over 1 million British movie goers have experience 4DX movies since Cineworld introduced the technology to theaters in the U.K.

This week, London's Cineworld Leicester Square is opening a 4DX movie with just 136 specially designed seats, that take each occupant into an adventure that stimulates all 5 senses with special effects (simulated wind, snow, fog, lightning, water, scents, etc.), giving movie lovers a very different experience.

Sensory Expert Rebecca Ford notes, "A survey of over two thousand British movie-goers show that seventy-eight per cent wish they could put themselves into a film to truly experience it, and now they can. 4DX provides a revolutionary cinematic experience – the special effects work in perfect synchronicity with the visual action on screen creating a highly immersive exhilarating cinema experience.”

So far, over 100 movies, including as recent as Black Panther, are available to be experienced in 4DX.

Is DFW is ready for 4DX? Do we need umbrellas and raincoats to enjoy it? Ha!

Learn more about 4DX, HERE!