American Airlines Adding New Routes From DFW International Into New Year

As American Airlines prepares to open 15 new gates at the Terminal E satelight, NBC 5 reports additional national and international routes are beign added, expanding it's reach from DFW International into the New Year.

TIckets for some of American Airlines new routes from DFW are on sale today and here is what's ahead:

April: service to San Luis Obispo California's County Regional Airport

May: service to Myrtle Beach International Airport

June 6:

year-round to Harrisburg International Airport

daily seasonal service to Sonoma County Airport/Santa Rosa CA

daily summer flights to Kalispell, Montana

a 2nd daily flight to Paris' Charled de Gaulle Airport

a 2nd daily flight to Madrid Barajas

More info, HERE.