American Airlines Cancels 400 Flights Due to Midwest - Northeast Winter Storm

If you missed yesterday's story about the large midwest - northeast storm that has 90 million people in some type of winter weather warning, the domino affect has begun.

According to NBC 5, as of 5:30 a.m. today, American Airlines had cancelled 400 flights and passengers traveling from the following airports can change their tickets for FREE (under certain conditions).

• Allentown, Pennsylvania (ABE)

• Baltimore, Maryland (BWI)

• Islip, New York (ISP)

• New York Kennedy, New York (JFK)

• New York LaGuardia, New York (LGA)

• Newark, New Jersey (EWR)

• Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (PHL)

• Stewart Newburgh, New York (SWF)

• Washington Dulles, Washington D.C. (IAD)

• Washington Reagan, Washington D.C. (DCA)

• White Plains / Westchester County, New York (HPN)

In addition, Southwest Airlines cancelled 180 flights because of maintenance and weather issues.

Again, if you are planning to fly to anywhere in the midwest to the northeast, check for delays and cancellations.