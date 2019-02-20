American Airlines Cancels 400 Flights Due to Midwest - Northeast Winter Storm

February 20, 2019
Blake Powers
American Airlines

Photo: Robert Hanashiro, USAT/SIPA USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

If you missed yesterday's story about the large midwest - northeast storm that has 90 million people in some type of winter weather warning, the domino affect has begun.

According to NBC 5, as of 5:30 a.m. today, American Airlines had cancelled 400 flights and passengers traveling from the following airports can change their tickets for FREE (under certain conditions).

• Allentown, Pennsylvania (ABE)
• Baltimore, Maryland (BWI)
• Islip, New York (ISP)
• New York Kennedy, New York (JFK)
• New York LaGuardia, New York (LGA)
• Newark, New Jersey (EWR)
• Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (PHL)
• Stewart Newburgh, New York (SWF)
• Washington Dulles, Washington D.C. (IAD)
• Washington Reagan, Washington D.C. (DCA)
• White Plains / Westchester County, New York (HPN)

In addition, Southwest Airlines cancelled 180 flights because of maintenance and weather issues.

Again, if you are planning to fly to anywhere in the midwest to the northeast, check for delays and cancellations.

Tags: 
American Airlines Cancelled Flights
American Airlines
Southwest Airlines Cancelled Flights
Southwest Airlines

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes