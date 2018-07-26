American Airlines Returning To Carry-On Bags With Low Priced Fares

Last year, American Airlines introduced a no-carry-on bag policy to it's basic economy tickets.

Now, The Dallas Morning News reports American Airlines says that move wasn't competitive and ticket shoppers have been looking elsewhere for airlines with a fare for a carry-on bag. One airline in particular, is Delta.

Starting in September, American Airlines will allow customers who purchase tickets at the lowest rate to bring carry-on bags.

American DEO Doug Parker says the June technical outage that caused the cancellation of 3,000 regional flights plus the company's no-carry-on policy created the "most challenging" quarter American has had, since it's 2013 US Airways merger.

