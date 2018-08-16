'American Idol' Auditions Coming To Plano

Feel your singing is more worthy of the stage than the shower?

Thirteen North Texans were on American Idol this past season, including Caroline Kraddick, Ron Bultongez, and YOU... could be next!

The big-blue American Idol bus will roll into Plano's McCall Plaza (998 E. 15th St, Plano TX 75074) Monday Sept. 3.

According to the website, "The producers of AMERICAN IDOL® can't wait to hear what you've got this summer. You can audition online and in-person—or both!"

Click HERE to audition on-line.

Click HERE to register.

Guidelive reports you can also use Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly by using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

Good luck!