American Idol Will Hold Auditions In Plano

The latest season of American Idol just wrapped up, and now they're getting ready to hit the road to find the next great American Idol.

The search will begin on both sides of the country starting with Orlando and San Diego on August 25th. The American Idol bus will park itself in Plano on September 3rd to give everyone in DFW a chance to audition. If for some crazy reason you miss that date, they will also be holding auditions in Houston and Austin on the 4th and 6th.

If you can't make it to the in-person auditions, you can always submit a video to www.americanidol.com/auditions or send a video via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

Warm up those vocal chords! ---- Think you could be #TheNextIdol? Auditions are starting soon! -- Visit https://t.co/2ruYWenEgA for more info. pic.twitter.com/4v5jo7T7AP — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) June 6, 2018

Via: WFAA