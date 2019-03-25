More Cancelled Flights Ahead For American & Southwest Airlines

March 25, 2019
Blake Powers
American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX

Photo: Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren for USA TODAY

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Dallas Morning News reports as federal regulators continue investigating the deadly crashes of the Boeing 737 Max in Ethiopia and off the coast of Indonesia, both occurring 5 months apart.

American is extending cancellations through April 24 and and Southwest Airlines is making cancellations 5 days in advance. 

American plans to cancel approx. 90 flights per day, not all of which are scheduled for a Boeing 737 Max. Plus, some flights scheduled with other models of planes may also be cancelled. American plans to contact those affected, directly.

United Airlines has 14 Boeing 737 Max planes, doesn't have flights scheduled with them through April 9, doesn't predict any future related cancellations, and is making up for the issue with other aircraft.

Learn more, HERE.

Tags: 
American Airlines
Southwest Airlines
Boeing 737 Max
Ethiopia
Indonesia

Recent Podcast Audio
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes