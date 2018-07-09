NY Post reports a new survey of 2000 people by Vudu.com reveals 84% of Americans admit to having at least 1 guilty pleasure the occasionally indulge in and the average person does so 5 times a week.

America's Top 10 Guilty Pleasures

10. Still listening to the music you listened to as a kid as an adult

9. Binging a whole TV show in one day

8. McDonald’s

7. Staying in your pajamas all day

6. Singing out loud in the car

5. Buying yourself a treat

4. Putting off a task

3. Sneaking an extra scoop of ice cream

2. Falling asleep watching TV

#1. Ordering take out

See the NY Post article, which includes America's Top 29 Guilty Pleasures, and see if one is yours!