America's Top 10 Guilty Pleasures
July 9, 2018
NY Post reports a new survey of 2000 people by Vudu.com reveals 84% of Americans admit to having at least 1 guilty pleasure the occasionally indulge in and the average person does so 5 times a week.
10. Still listening to the music you listened to as a kid as an adult
9. Binging a whole TV show in one day
8. McDonald’s
7. Staying in your pajamas all day
6. Singing out loud in the car
5. Buying yourself a treat
4. Putting off a task
3. Sneaking an extra scoop of ice cream
2. Falling asleep watching TV
#1. Ordering take out
See the NY Post article, which includes America's Top 29 Guilty Pleasures, and see if one is yours!