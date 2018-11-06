Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt: Dec 4th!

November 6, 2018
Blake Powers
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blake Powers

The Dec. 4th custody trial between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which will be overseen by an L.A. Superior Court Judge, has the couple far apart in desires, according to TMZ.

The trial could take up to 3 weeks and the judge will have the duty of going thru all the info and making a decision.

Currently, Angelina wants full custody of their 6 children, while Brad wants 50/50 custody.

Now, here comes... the money/property settlement.

Brad and Angelina didn't have a prenup. According to MensHealth, Brad is worth approx. $240,000,000 and Gobankingrates reports Angelina is worth approx. $140,000,000.

Brad and Angelina have less than 30 days to prepare for the trial, which has the potential to become heated.

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Custody Trials
Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie
L.A. Superior Court Judge
Child Custody
Prenups

