Angelina Jolie's Divorce Lawyer: QUITTING!

Divorce proceedings between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have become s-o ughly that Angelina's lawyer Laura Wasser, who's reputation based upon co-parenting and settlements, has decided to stop representing Angelina, as reported by TMZ.

Apparently Jolie's screaming concerning their issues and a TMZ source says, "She's fueled with anger and has gotten ridiculously unreasonable."

A TMZ source indicates Jolie wants to end Brad's relationship with the children.

Once Wasser officially leaves, Angelina has another law firm ready to take over, as her settlement with Brad is far from done.

The battle... is on!