"Animal Crackers": After 116 Years A More Animal Friendly Box

In April of 2016, PETA let Mondelez International, the parent company of Nabisco, know that circuses abused animals and forced them into performing. In addition, PETA brought up circuses' separating mothers from babies and keeping animals in cages and on chains.

In May 2017, after 146 years in business, Ringling Bros. took down their circus tents, for good, due to pressure from animal welfare groups, high overhead, legal issues and falling attendance.

Now, after 116 years, NBC 5 reports a timely change has come to "Barnum's Animals" (Animal crackers).

For 116 years, boxes of "Barnum's Animals" depicted zoo animals and their young, in cages. Not anymore!

Nabisco has changed the packaging to "Barnum's Animals", showing it's animals free, side-by-side, roaming the land.

