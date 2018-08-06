Annual Texas Tax-Free Shopping Weekend Is Friday - Sunday

NBC 5 reports the annual tax-free school supplies weekend, runs this Friday - Sunday. Texas law exempts most school supplies, clothing and shoes prices below $100 from sales and use taxes during those 3 days (no briefcases, luggage, handbags, purses, wallets, watches, jewelry and similar items).

The annual tax-free weekend applies to the above mentioned items bought at a Texas store or an on-line or catalog seller which conducts business in the state. Layaways included.

On average, shoppers save approx. $8 for $100 spent. Taking into consideration North Texans spend more than any other are in the U.S. for back-to-school supplies, every bit saved is welcomed to many families.