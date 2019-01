NBC 5 reports Frisco police say a coyote attacked a small dog Saturday morning on a trail near the intersection of Preston Rd. and El Dorado Pkway.

The owner of the attacked dog says his pet is recovering.

Officials apprehended one coyote in the same area in December, after multiple coyote attacks.

Now, Frisco police advise you and your small pets to stay clear of that particular area until further notice.