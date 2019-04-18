Wendy Williams' Husband/Executive Producer Axed From Program

Wendy Williams and her husband Kevin Hunter (executive producer of her talk show) are heading towards divorce, which she filed last week, due to his alleged girlfriend and an alleged child they have together.

Part of Wendy and Kevin's separation is keeping a comfortable distance from each other, which has been challenging due to their professional commitments, and has reportedly been very stressful on Wendy.

TMZ reported on Tuesday, Hunter released a statement, part of which includes, "I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans."

Today, TMZ reports a spokesperson for Wendy's show says, "Kevin Hunter is no longer an executive producer on 'The Wendy Williams Show.'"

Best wishes to Wendy as she moves forward.