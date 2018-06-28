Another Reason Californians Are Moving To Texas

June 28, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers

A six-figure salary in the greater DFW area can equal a very comfortable living, but not in California!

The San Franciso Chronicle reports The Department of Housing and Urban Development has just revamped income limits in San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties.

In all of the above counties, a family of four earning $117,400 a year now qualifies as "low income." A family of four earning $73,300 a year, qualifies as "very low income."

Income limits in the the San Francisco Bay Area increased by 10% in only 1 year

Last month, the median San Francisco Bay Area home price hit a record at $935,000.

Welcome to Texas!

 

 

Tags: 
The Department of Housing and Urban Development
California Cost Of Living
San Francisco Bay Are Income Limits
San Francisco Median House Price

Upcoming Events

29 Jun
Chicago & REO Speedwagon Dos Equis Pavilion
30 Jun
Outlaw Music Festival Dos Equis Pavilion
30 Jun
T.O.L.O. Wiffle Ball Tourney The Omni Dallas Hotel Courtyard
30 Jun
KLUV Crew at Dallas Zoo Dallas Zoo
30 Jun
Blake at Concerts in the Garden Fort Worth Botanic Garden
View More Events