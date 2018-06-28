Another Reason Californians Are Moving To Texas

A six-figure salary in the greater DFW area can equal a very comfortable living, but not in California!

The San Franciso Chronicle reports The Department of Housing and Urban Development has just revamped income limits in San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties.

In all of the above counties, a family of four earning $117,400 a year now qualifies as "low income." A family of four earning $73,300 a year, qualifies as "very low income."

Income limits in the the San Francisco Bay Area increased by 10% in only 1 year.

Last month, the median San Francisco Bay Area home price hit a record at $935,000.

Welcome to Texas!