Apple Closing 2 North Texas Stores and Opening New Location In Dallas Galleria

February 25, 2019
Blake Powers
Apple Store

Photo: Xinhua/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

The Dallas Morning News reports Apple is closing it's location at Stonebriar in Frisco, plus The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, which was the 1st location to open in Texas and the 3rd in America. 

As the above stores close, Apple plans to update it's Dallas store at NorthPark Center and Knox Street, plus it's Southlake Town Square location.

In addition, Apple is planning to open a new store in the Dallas Galleria this April. All employees with the closing Stonebriar and WIllow Bend stores will be offered positions at this or other area locations.  

According to Dallas Morning News, MacRumors reported Friday that the reason behind Apple closing the 2 Collin County locations is due to successful lawsuits by patent trolls in the Eastern District of Texas. 

Currently Apple has approx. 1000 employees in DFW and is adding 5,000 more jobs in Austin, where it is planning a $1 billion operational investment.

Tags: 
Apple Stores
Apple at Stonebriar in Frisco
Apple at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano
Apple Dallas Galleria
Apple

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes