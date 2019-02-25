Apple Closing 2 North Texas Stores and Opening New Location In Dallas Galleria

The Dallas Morning News reports Apple is closing it's location at Stonebriar in Frisco, plus The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, which was the 1st location to open in Texas and the 3rd in America.

As the above stores close, Apple plans to update it's Dallas store at NorthPark Center and Knox Street, plus it's Southlake Town Square location.

In addition, Apple is planning to open a new store in the Dallas Galleria this April. All employees with the closing Stonebriar and WIllow Bend stores will be offered positions at this or other area locations.

According to Dallas Morning News, MacRumors reported Friday that the reason behind Apple closing the 2 Collin County locations is due to successful lawsuits by patent trolls in the Eastern District of Texas.

Currently Apple has approx. 1000 employees in DFW and is adding 5,000 more jobs in Austin, where it is planning a $1 billion operational investment.