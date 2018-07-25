'April' The Giraffe Pregnant Again!

Remember last spring when the world was watching 'April' the giraffe, waiting for her to give birth to her 4th ('Tajiri') at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY?

Yes, E! News reports Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch announced this morning that 'April' is expected her 5th next year, and 'Oliver', the father of her last calf, will be a father, again.

April's expected to deliver around March and their giraffe cam is running

Video of Giraffe Cam - Animal Adventure Park

Congratulations to Animal Adventure Park!