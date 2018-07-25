'April' The Giraffe Pregnant Again!
July 25, 2018
Remember last spring when the world was watching 'April' the giraffe, waiting for her to give birth to her 4th ('Tajiri') at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY?
Big news from @AprilTheGiraffe… she’s pregnant AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/R56iyQjXJx— TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 25, 2018
Yes, E! News reports Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch announced this morning that 'April' is expected her 5th next year, and 'Oliver', the father of her last calf, will be a father, again.
April's expected to deliver around March and their giraffe cam is running
Congratulations to Animal Adventure Park!