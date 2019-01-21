Are Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron Dating?

January 21, 2019
Blake Powers
Brad Pitt

Photo: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

According to Britain's Sun, Brad and Oscar-winning Charlize have been dating... since her former fiance' Sean Penn introduced them!

Sun reports Brad and Charlize began seeing each other during the recent Holiday Season.

Jan 6, 2019; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Charlize Theron arrives at the 76th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last weekend Brad attended a screening of If Beale Street Could Talk (he is executive producer of the movie) at a private Hollywood Hills home, while Charlize attended a screening of Roma at L.A's  Chateau Marmont. A Sun source says afterwards, Brad changed clothes, and met Charlize there at a corner of the bar, where she had vodka and he mineral water.

The Sun source says they were "touchy-feely". Whether they were acting for on-lookers, or it's the real deal, time will tell.

Brad's spokesman has refused to comment on he and Charlize.

Tags: 
Sean Penn
Brad Pitt
Charlize Theron
Roma
If Beale Street Could Talk

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes