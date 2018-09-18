See What a 3 Year Menu Calorie Count Survey Reveals

Do menu calorie counts affect your choices?

Marketwatch reports the calorie counts on menus are helping... but to little extent.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a 3-year study reveals menu calorie counts only helped consumers lose an average of 1 pound for those 36 months.

The average diner's calorie intake was reduced by just 3%, or 44.9 calories.

What's even more interesting is zero change occurred in drinking or dessert eating habits.

Well, 3% improvement is better than zero.