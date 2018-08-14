Are We 1 Step Closer To A Pill That Controls Weight Gain?

TechTimes reports Yale University scientists believe they have created a pill that blocks weight gain, even after eating a lot of high-fat food. The pill reshapes cells in your gut, restricting the ability of fat particles to pass through.

The study, published in the Science journal, involved providing mice a certain drug to block the production of a protein called vascular endothelial growth factor A, or VEFG-A, which stimulates blood vessel production. Blocking it prevents fat from contact with small lymphatic vessels, which is where fat is tranferred to the gut, via pores, according to Wired.

Bare in mind, much more research is required.

