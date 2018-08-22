Aretha Franklin Did Not Have A Will

The "Queen Of Soul" Aretha Franklin, despite her multi-year health issues including cancer, was not the queen of organization, and surprisingly passed away Aug. 16 at her Detroit home without a will, according to TMZ.

Court documents reveal Aretha died "intestate" (will-less).

Michigan law mandates Aretha's 4 children equally share her estate, and her special needs son Clarence will continue requiring monetary and other forms of support for his lifetime.

A multiple-day celebration of Aretha Franklin's life will be held next week, including an open casket memorial, at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. Aretha's family and friends only permitted funeral will be on Aug. 31 at Greater Grace Temple.

Deepest condolences to Aretha's family, friends and fans around the world. May she rest in heavenly peace.