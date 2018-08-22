Aretha Franklin Did Not Have A Will

August 22, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
June 10, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Aretha Franklin performs on the Madison Central stage during the Detroit Music Weekend in Detroit

Photo: Elaine Cromie/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Blake Powers

The "Queen Of Soul" Aretha Franklin, despite her multi-year health issues including cancer, was not the queen of organization, and surprisingly passed away Aug. 16 at her Detroit home without a will, according to TMZ.

Court documents reveal Aretha died "intestate" (will-less).

Michigan law mandates Aretha's 4 children equally share her estate, and her special needs son Clarence will continue requiring monetary and other forms of support for his lifetime.

A multiple-day celebration of Aretha Franklin's life will be held next week, including an open casket memorial, at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. Aretha's family and friends only permitted funeral will be on Aug. 31 at Greater Grace Temple.

Deepest condolences to Aretha's family, friends and fans around the world. May she rest in heavenly peace.

 

 

 

Tags: 
Greater Grace Temple
Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit
Aretha Franklin
Last Will and Testament
Aretha Franklin: No Will